Closely involved in people’s lives: Kerala CM expresses grief over Oommen Chandy’s demise

In his first response to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday shared that the former was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people’s lives.

Expressing grief over the former Chief Minister’s death, Vijayan said, “Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people’s lives.” Vijayan shared that both Chandy and him were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year and had come to politics during the same time through student life.

“We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. we led public life at the same time and its extremely difficult to bid him farewell,” the Kerala Chief Minister said.

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Appa has passed away,” his son Chandy Oommen posted on Facebook. The Congress veteran had been undergoing treatment for cancer in Bengaluru.

Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran condoled the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister. “The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls,” Sudhakaran tweeted.