In yet another embarrassment for the BJP administration in Karnataka, disqualified MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had given him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency and the money was being spent for development works.

“Somebody came to me and took me to BS Yediyurappa’s residence at 5 am (before the HD Kumaraswamy government fell). When we entered his home, Yediyurappa was worshipping. Once I entered, he asked me to sit and asked me to support him so that he can become the chief minister once again,” he told reporters according to a report in ANI.

Gowda further claimed that Yediyurappa has said that he will give Rs 300 crore more when he asked the CM to allot Rs 700 crore for the development of Krishnarajpet constituency, adding that the said amount was offered later.

Don’t you think I should support such a great person, I did it. Right after Yediyurappa said we got nothing to do with disqualified MLAs,” Gowda added.

He also claimed that another disqualified MLA from JD(S) has said that “he backed the Yediyurappa government for the funds to develop his constituency.”

The revelation comes days after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was allegedly heard saying in a leaked audio that Amit Shah “supervised and made all arrangements” for the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

“You do know, don’t you, that it wasn’t Yediyurappa who made them take this decision. The national president was aware of this and supervised this and made all arrangements. You do know this? You do know, don’t you, about the decision of 17 people – they were away in Mumbai for two-three months and were not able to go to their constituencies or see their families. You do know that, don’t you?” the Chief Minister was heard as saying.

15 rebel legislators, including 12 from the Congress and 3 JD(S) resigned from the house, and two Independents withdrew support leading to the fall of the 14-month coalition government in Karnataka.

In the audiotape, Yediyurappa was heard asking his party workers to behave better with the 17 rebel MLAs of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S).

“Unusually, they helped us, who should have been on the opposition for the rest of the term. They helped us become the ruling party. They gave their resignation as MLAs, went to the Supreme Court. Knowing all this – we should stand by them, come what may,” he said.

“But none of you has said this. I did not expect this from you. I am sorry. I didn’t need to become CM (Chief Minister). I have been CM three or four times. I have seen this. I now feel I have committed a crime by becoming CM after making them have faith in me,” Yediyurappa was heard saying.

The audio clip has invited criticism from JD(S) and Congress leaders, who are saying their claim that the BJP was involved in the collapse of the coalition government in Karnataka was proven right.

The Karnataka Congress on Monday requested the Supreme Court bench hearing the MLA disqualification case to take on record the audio clip.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said it will consult Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for constituting the bench to consider the fresh material given by the Karnataka Congress.