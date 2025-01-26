Class X student dies, 25 injured as van carrying schoolchildren for R-Day parade ground overturns in Odisha

A Class X student of a government-run high school died and 25 others

were injured as a pick-up van carrying them to a Republic-Day function

turned turtle in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Sunday, police said.

The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the parents

of the student killed in the road accident while the school headmaster

has been placed under suspension for not ensuring safe travel of the

school students.

The School and Mass Education Department has issued Instructions to

all schools to initiate measures to ensure such mishaps do not recur

in future, said an official adding that a Collector-level enquiry has

been ordered into the incident.

The road accident occurred near Ansupa Lake when students of

Malaviharapur High School were on the way to the Saranda Parade Ground

after attending the flag hoisting programme in their own school, they

said.

There were at least 25 occupants, all school students, in the

ill-fated van. At least 10 students were shifted to SCB Medical

College and Hospital in Cuttack city as their condition deteriorated

while undergoing treatment at Athagarh sub divisional hospital.

However the health condition of the seriously injured students is

stable, added the officials.