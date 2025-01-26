Class X student dies, 25 injured as van carrying schoolchildren for R-Day parade ground overturns in Odisha

NGT clamps fresh ban on sand mining in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district
A Class X student of a government-run high school died and 25 otherswere injured as a pick-up van carrying them to a Republic-Day functionturned turtle in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Sunday, police said.
The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the parents
of the student killed in the road accident while the school headmaster
has been placed under suspension for not ensuring safe travel of the
school students.
The School and Mass Education Department has issued Instructions to
all schools to initiate measures to ensure such mishaps do not recur
in future, said an official adding that a Collector-level enquiry has
been ordered into the incident.
The road accident occurred near Ansupa Lake when students of
Malaviharapur High School were on the way to the Saranda Parade Ground
after attending the flag hoisting programme in their own school, they
said.
There were at least 25 occupants, all school students, in the
ill-fated van. At least 10 students were shifted to SCB Medical
College and Hospital in Cuttack city as their condition deteriorated
while undergoing treatment at Athagarh sub divisional hospital.
However the health condition of the seriously injured students is
stable, added the officials.
