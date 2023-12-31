Class 10 student collapses while playing cricket, dies of heart attack in UP

In a bizarre incident, a 16-year-old, who was playing cricket with friends in Hasanpur city of Amroha district, collapsed on the field and died of heart attack.

Prince was a Class 10 student of Smt Sukhdevi Inter College in the city and lived with his father, an e-rickshaw driver in Mohalla Kayasthan of Prince Nagar.

Boy’s condition suddenly deteriorated while he was fielding during the game and he fell on the ground on Saturday afternoon. The other children playing with Prince, took him to hospital in an e-rickshaw where the doctor declared him dead.

Playmates of the boy said that Prince drank cold water from his bottle and shortly, his condition deteriorated. However, the medical practitioners said that drinking cold water cannot be linked with heart attack.