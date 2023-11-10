CJI Chandrachud inaugurates ‘Mitti Cafe’ run by specially-abled staff on SC premises

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday inaugurated ‘Mitti Cafe’ run by the specially-abled on the premises of the Supreme Court.

The CJI, who was accompanied by other judges, urged members of the bar to support the initiative.

Mitti Cafe is run by an NGO that works with people with special needs and provides them with employment opportunities.

Mitti — a social initiative foundation — has more than 35 cafes which are managed by hundreds of adults with special needs and have served over 10 million meals. The non-governmental organisation (NGO) works towards the economic independence and dignity for adults with physical, intellectual and psychiatric disabilities and persons from other vulnerable communities.

The NGO started its work in 2017 and has created job opportunities for those with special needs. The NGO is run by an all-women leadership team, under CEO-founder Alina Alam.

Talking to a news agency, Ayesha Alam, who is the director of Mitti Cafe, said, “Mitti Cafe provides job opportunities to people with special needs and more than 500 disabled people are directly associated with the cafe.”

Advocate Priya Hingorani, who facilitated the process of opening the Mitti Cafe in the Supreme Court, thanked Chandrachud and the apex court for the support.