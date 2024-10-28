BJP leader Nalin Kohli backs CJI Chandrachud, says no violation of law in people belonging to judiciary meeting people in politics

Backing Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud for rejecting the row surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit at his home for Ganesh Puja, BJP leader Nalin Kohli Monday asserted that there is no violation of law in people belonging to the judiciary meeting people in politics, on any occasion.

The Prime Minister had participated in the auspicious Ganesh Puja at the residence of Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, here during Ganesh Chaturthi festival last month.

Many people had called the visit a ‘compromise’ between the judiciary and the executive. The Opposition claimed that it compromised the constitutionally mandated separation between the judiciary and the executive.

Advertisement

On October 27, CJI Chandrachud defended PM Modi’s visit to his residence and said the objections raised by lawyers and civil activists were “unnecessary, unwarranted and illogical.”

Talking to a news agency, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, “Whatever the CJI is saying is absolutely right. He has mentioned that the judiciary is independent. There is no legal entanglement in the meeting of the judiciary or political people on any occasion. These meetings do not affect the judgment or views of the judiciary.”

“Those who are raising questions with their narrow mindset will have to first answer whether the meetings of their Chief Ministers with High Court judges or judges in other courts in the states ruled by them, do not take place on public platforms. If they feel bad about it, they should stop meeting them,” he said.

“They should also keep them away from all their events so that it does not seem that they went to a temple or somewhere else for votes, or went to a program for votes. Before raising all these issues, one should think with what narrow mindset they are raising questions,” the BJP leader added.

—————–