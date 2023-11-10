Logo

# India

CJI Chandrachud inaugurates cafe to be run by specially-abled staff on SC premises

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday inaugurated a ‘Mitti Cafe’ on the premises of the Supreme Court which will be managed by specially-abled staff.

IANS | November 10, 2023 11:29 am

CJI Chandrachud, who was accompanied by other colleague judges, called for members of the bar to support the Mitti Cafe.

Mitti — a social initiative foundation — has 35+ cafes which are managed by hundreds of adults with special needs and have served over 10 million meals.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) works towards the economic independence and dignity for adults with physical, intellectual and psychiatric disabilities and persons from other vulnerable communities.

