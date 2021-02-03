A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will take up the petitions on Wednesday in connection with the incidents of violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

One of the pleas filed has sought directions to the NIA to a court-monitored investigation against anti-social elements, part of the tractor rally, who engaged in violence in the National Capital on Republic Day.

Advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Manju Jetley Sharma have filed the plea according to which “the attack on the Red Fort and the national flag” on Republic Day needs immediate attention.

“The protestors cannot be allowed to put the government and people at ransom and undertake violence in the name of protest. The freedom of expression and protest cannot be absolute and must consider the rights of others,” says the plea.

The petition also sought directions for the constitution of a judicial commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which should be monitored by the top court.

Earlier, a petition was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari urging the top court to issue directions to register FIR against persons or organisation responsible for dishonouring the national flag. “Unfortunately, the tractor march took a violent turn leaving injuries and destruction of public property. This incident also affected the daily life of the public. Internet services were interrupted as government ordered the operators to suspend the same,” said the plea.

A Mumbai-based law student had written to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on the day of the incident to take suo moto cognisance in the incident at Red Fort. So far, nearly five pleas have been filed in the top court seeking action against people who indulged in violence on the Republic Day.