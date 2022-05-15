Civilian killed in crossfire between security forces & terrorists

The civilian Shoib Ahmad Ganie, resident of Turkwangam, Shopian, was critically injured during exchange of fire and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed. The terrorists, however, managed to escape into the orchards.

Giving details of the incident, police said; “Terrorist fired upon joint patrol party of CRPF-182Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian.

During exchange of fire between terrorist & our joint team,01civilian namely Shoib Ah Ganie S/O Gh Mohd R/O Turkwangam, Shopian got injured. He was referred to District Hospital, Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries”. “Terrorists after brief chance encounter managed to slip into nearby orchards. Search is still going on. Case has been registered and investigation taken up”, police added.