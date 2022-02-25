2 categorised LeT terrorists, civilian killed in encounter

Two categorised terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a civilian were killed on Friday during an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The police identified the killed civilian as Shakeel Ahmad.

Giving details of the encounter, a police spokesman said that based on specific input generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in village Amshipora area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44 RR of Army and 14Bn CRPF in the said area.

During the operation, a cluster of houses were cordoned off and searches were started to locate the hiding terrorists. During the evacuation of civilians trapped around the suspect spot, two terrorists hiding in the nearby house came out and resorted to indiscriminate firing resulting in grievous injuries to one civilian identified as Shakeel Ahmad who was immediately evacuated for medical assistance. However, he succumbed to his injuries and the terrorists’ fire was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, both the terrorists were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Muzamil Ahmad Mir resident of Chatripora and Shariq Ayoub resident of Bonpora, Amshipora Shopian.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-56 rifle, two AK Magazines, one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine and 26 AK rounds were recovered from the site of encounter.