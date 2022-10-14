CISF constable commits suicide by shooting self at Delhi metro station

A constable of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with an INSAS rifle in toilet of the Welcome Metro station on Thursday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Metro Police Jitendra Mani confirmed the news and said that the deceased has been identified as Constable Ajay Kumar (22), who hailed from Rohtas District of Bihar.

The Shastri Park Metro Station Police is investigating the matter.

According to the police official, the deceased Ajay was recruited as CISF constable in the year 2021 and was currently posted in A-company of CISF.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Thursday night, when a firing sound was heard inside the toilet of Welcome Metro station.

When other staff reached the spot, Ajay was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor, while his INSAS rifle was also present nearby. The information was passed to the police and his body was shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

During the initial investigation, police have found CCTV footage of cameras installed at the metro station. However, no suicide note was found from the deceased. During interrogation, it came to fore that Ajay was to get married soon.