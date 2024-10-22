CIK dismantles newly-formed terror outfit tasked to recruit Kashmiri youth

In a major success, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police Tuesday smashed a recruitment module of a newly formed terrorist group ‘Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim’ (TLM) during multiple raids across the Kashmir valley.

This module is believed to be an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and operated by a Pakistani handler Baba Hamas.

The TLM was tasked by Pakistan to expand its base in Jammu and Kashmir by recruiting the local youth in terrorist ranks. Local recruitment in terror outfits has gone very low in the past two to three years and the Pakistani handlers were finding it difficult to operate in J&K, sources said.

These raids have come after the terror attack at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal where seven people were killed and five injured on Sunday.

The raids to dismantle the outfit were conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag and Pulwama. The raids were still continuing.

The Resistance Front (TRF) had claimed responsibility for the attack in Ganderbal.

Security forces believe that the Ganderbal attack was planned by the Pakistan based TRF chief Sheikh Sajjad Gul, who is a Kashmiri.

TRF has been targeting non-Kashmiris and migrant labourers in the valley.