Chirag Paswan re-elected Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief

Union Minister Chirag Paswan was Sunday re-elected as the National President of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) for the next five years.

The decision was taken unanimously at the party’s National Executive meeting in Ranchi.

“We firmly believe in your leadership, it will attain new heights of growth and success under your stellar leadership,” the party said in a social media post on X.

Speaking to the media after the party’s National Executive, Mr Paswan spoke about his party’s expansion plans across the country. He said the party leadership deliberated on several key issues, including state Assembly elections.

He said that in Jharkhand, the party may contest the polls with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance partner BJP or on its own. The organisation of the National Executive meeting in Ranchi reflects the leadership’s intent to expand its foothold outside Bihar, he said.

“The state leadership will submit a report on the party’s assessment of the ground situation. We will take call on fighting the elections alone or in coalition with alliance partner,” Mr Paswan said.