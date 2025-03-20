Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan’s viral hug: Did you know they did a film together?

A picture of Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan is setting social media on fire! The two were spotted sharing a warm hug outside the Parliament in Delhi, and fans can’t keep calm.

While the moment seemed like a casual greeting between two Members of Parliament, it instantly sparked curiosity—what’s the connection between them?

Advertisement

Well, here’s a fun throwback—they starred in a film together!

Advertisement

When Chirag Paswan was a Bollywood hero

Before he became a full-time politician, Chirag Paswan tried his luck in Bollywood. Back in 2011, he made his acting debut in a romantic drama titled Miley Naa Miley Hum, directed by Tanveer Khan. And guess who played the female lead? Kangana Ranaut!

The film, released on November 4, 2011, had a star-studded cast, including Sagarika Ghatge, Kabir Bedi, Poonam Dhillon, and Dalip Tahil. Despite the buzz around Chirag’s debut, the movie was a box office disaster and quickly faded into oblivion.

Chirag played Chirag Mehra, while Kangana was cast as Anishka Srivastava. The film had all the ingredients of a Bollywood masala flick—romance, drama, and even a special dance number by Shweta Tiwari—but it failed to impress the audience.

From Bollywood to politics

After the film bombed, Chirag Paswan switched gears and joined politics, following in the footsteps of his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan. In 2014, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Jamui, Bihar, and won, officially marking his entry into the political world.

Kangana, on the other hand, continued her Bollywood career, delivering hits and controversies in equal measure. Fast forward to 2024, she took the political plunge and won the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh in the General Elections.

Kangana on Chirag: “He changes his path when he sees me!”

Interestingly, in an old interview, Kangana had spoken about her bond with Chirag. She revealed, “Chirag aur main bohot pehle se dost hain. Bechare ne ek do baar hansa diya mujhe, par log peeche pad gaye. Ab toh woh bhi rasta badal kar chala jaata hai!” (Chirag and I have been friends for a long time. He made me laugh a couple of times, but people just won’t let it go. Now even he changes his path when he sees me!)

This lighthearted comment now seems even funnier after their viral hug at Parliament!

Fans react

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens had a field day. Some joked that Miley Naa Miley Hum 2 might be in the works, while others appreciated their camaraderie despite their vastly different career paths.