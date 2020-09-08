Days after launching provocative actions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China claims that the Indian soldiers fired warning shots after crossing the Line of Actual Control in the south bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Monday.

“The Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation,” a PLA spokesperson said.

He further said the Indian army illegally crossed the LAC and entered the south bank of Pangong Lake and the Shenpao mountain area.

“During the operation, the Indian Army blatantly fired threats to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation on the ground,” the statement read.

China further called it a serious provocation of a very bad nature. “We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions,” it said.

However, it is still not clear what exactly the situation was for which the PLA had to take the “countermeasures” as there is no statement from the Indian side yet.

This was the second such provocative action by China at the south bank of Ladakh’s Pangong Lake. Last action was on August 31 a daytime operation during which Indian soldiers were surrounded by Chinese soldiers.

As per the report, another action took place on August 29 in violation of rules that bar night-time operations.

A large number of Chinese troops, deployed along the south bank of the Pangong Lake, had moved westward to unilaterally occupy the area.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on Friday night at the sidelines of the SCO summit in Moscow, Russia.

The meeting between the two leaders, which is first of its kind after the stand-off at the Galwan valley, lasted for 2 hours 20 minutes.

“Peaceful stable and secure region of SCO member states, which is home to over 40 per cent of the global population, demands a climate of trust and cooperation, non-aggression, respect for international rules and norms, sensitivity to each other’s interest and peaceful resolution of differences,” Rajnath Singh said at the SCO.

The Chinese foreign ministry in its press statement, after the meeting, stated, “The truth and cause of the current tension on the border between India and China are clear, and the responsibility lies entirely with India. China’s territory cannot be lost, and the Chinese military is fully determined, capable and confident to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Indian statement read, “The actions of Chinese troops, including amassing large numbers, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter status quo were in violation of bilateral agreements. Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management but there should be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”