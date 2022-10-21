Child sexual abuse: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has ordered the Hyderabad district education officer to cancel the recognition of the BSD DAV School in Banjara Hills following an incident of sexual abuse of a four-year-old student by the driver of the school’s principal.

The students of the private school will be accommodated in a nearby school so that they do not lose out on the current academic year.

Immediately after receiving a complaint of sexual abuse from the parents of the toddler, the police arrested the accused driver Anjani Kumar under POSCO Act. Later following protests by the parents, the principal was also booked under the POSCO Act.

Meanwhile, the education minister constituted a four-member committee headed by the secretary of the Department of School Education to look into the safety and security aspects of schools across the state. The committee will submit its recommendations in a week. The other members of the committee will be director of School Education Department, secretary of Women and Child Welfare Department and DIG level officer from the Police Department.

On Thursday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had sought a detailed report on the matter from the state administration.

Meanwhile, the state government has also agreed to a proposal from a social activist, Sunitha Krishnan, suggesting a register of sex offenders so that could be accessed by the public for the purpose of recruitment. This could serve as a deterrent for perpetrators of sexual offences.