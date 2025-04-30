Operation Hawk: CBI dismantles cybercrime network involved in child sexual abuse

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on the basis of inputs received from the United States, launched Operation Hawk and has taken swift action to successfully dismantle the cybercrime networks involving online child sexual exploitation with international linkages.

The International Operations Division of the CBI registered a case against an alleged accused, Sheik Muizz Ahmed, under relevant sections, including POCSO Act, 2012, and launched an investigation.

In March 2024, Ahmed, a resident of Mangalore, operated from a social media platform, “Discord”, under the username, “heisenberg7343”, and engaged in online chats with a minor girl from the USA.

During the chats, the accused allegedly induced the minor girl to engage in sex chats with him and induced/enticed her to share her obscene images/videos with him over the said platform.

The accused also intimidated the minor victim to engage in obscene sexual activities online.

Following registration of the case, the CBI conducted extensive searches at various locations in Mumbai and Mangalore linked to the accused leading to recovery of electronic devices including mobile phone and laptop which contained material obtained by the accused from the minor girl victim by way of inducement.

The CBI also registered another case against Mukul Saini under appropriate sections and launched a probe.

During the period 2023-2024, Saini, who is a resident of Delhi, operated from the social media platform “Discord” and engaged in online chats with a minor girl from the USA. During the chats, he induced a minor girl to engage in sexualized chats with him and share her obscene images/videos with him over the said platform.

Following registration of the case, the CBI conducted extensive searches at various locations in Delhi linked to the accused leading to recovery of electronic devices like mobile phones and computer hard disks containing incriminating digital evidence relating to the case.