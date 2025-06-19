Child Labour Eradication Week concludes in UP; Government vows to end practice by 2027

Reinforcing its commitment to child welfare, the Uttar Pradesh government concluded the state-wide observance of Child Labour Eradication Week (June 12–17), held in alignment with World Day Against Child Labour.

At the closing ceremony here yesterday evening, the state reaffirmed its pledge to eliminate child labour by 2027.

Speaking as the chief guest, Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set an ambitious goal to make Uttar Pradesh child-labour-free by 2027. “It’s a tough challenge, but the Yogi government’s commitment and foresight give us the confidence to achieve it,” he affirmed.

Citing global trends, Rajbhar noted that Africa has the highest number of child labourers, followed by Asia—within which India leads, and among Indian states, Uttar Pradesh has the largest share. He called this a major social and administrative challenge requiring collective efforts.

Labour Commissioner Markandey Shahi informed that more than 11,000 child labourers were identified and rehabilitated in Uttar Pradesh over the past year. “Under CM Yogi’s leadership, our campaign is not just about saving childhood, but securing the future,” he remarked.

According to a report released by ILO and UNICEF in Geneva, 13.8 crore children were involved in child labour globally in 2024, with 5.4 crore engaged in hazardous work. India has over 1 crore child labourers, of which UP accounts for 2.5 lakh. Departments including Education, Women and Child Welfare, Health, and Panchayati Raj shared their ongoing initiatives during the event.

Pooja Yadav, Director General of Atal Residential Schools, shared the institution’s progress and screened a documentary film. Minister Anil Rajbhar also released two posters and a booklet on child labour elimination on the occasion.

Two rescued girls, Payal and Mahi, who were earlier forced into begging, were felicitated on stage—touching hearts as they shared their dream of becoming doctors. Over 50 beneficiaries also received certificates and entitlements under schemes like the Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana and Matritva Hit Yojana.

In the concluding session, representatives of trade unions and employer associations collectively expressed their commitment to fighting child labour. Ten districts—Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Agra, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Unnao, Jaunpur, and Azamgarh—were honoured for their exemplary work in child labour elimination.