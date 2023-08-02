Child care homes cannot keep any child after 18, Children grapples without basic identity card to fend for themselves in the outer world

There are always aspirations of school going children to be a college student and become independent. So the school goers wait for the day to. However, there are a set of children who dread to step into their eighteenth year. Alas they have no rosy dreams of adulthood, college or future life.

There is a huge volume of children coming out of the government and private care homes who will have to leave the care homes once they turn eighteen. At eighteen they become care leavers- without shelter, food, identity and any income. Most of them have no fall back option and they come back on the streets to brave a hard life without shelter, food and any identity.

Unicef India and the government are helping the children through vocational training and other possible means to become self reliant. They are trying to provide training and other support to help them to earn and live a decent life. Strengthening the children by aligning them to state government’s run various schemes that help these care leavers to rebuild their life once again with dignity.

Speaking to The Statesman, Girish Mehta, who lost his father to AIDS and mother is mentally unstable living in a different home shared that he was reminded every day that he had to leave the home as he was about to turn eighteen. “This was not easy. Every other day I was told that I would have to leave the home. I have been staying in the home since I was child. I do not know the concept of family. And not only have any child staying in the care homes never heard the word father, mother, family and family gathering. For us the home is everything. And there is no Sunday or Monday. Everything moves in a structured routine manner. So once we have been asked to leave the home it becomes an upheaval task for us. There is no home, no job, no identity and no fall back option. It is not about me. There are countless boys and girls every month asked to leave their foster home because their eligibility ends once they become an adult. And it is a huge problem”.

Children cannot get a house on rent without an identity card. No one employs them when they notice that they are out of a child care home. They have no aadhar and it is difficult for them to prove their identity to the world. Also not many who would want to trust them.

Interestingly, before 2018, there was no data collected in this regard. However, now that the central and state governments have come up with many schemes that aim to hand hold these care leavers for a couple of years so that they do not find it difficult to face the world in lack of any support. Mission Vatsalya, Smarath, Hunar Vikas Yojna are some of the schemes that are helping these care leavers to chart out their path further to live a respectable life.

Working with Sanjay Kumar Nirala, Child Protection Specialist in Unicef Rajasthan shared that the government has been working on various aspects that will ensure that the care leavers become self reliant. “The Hunar Vikas Yojna trains the children through various vocational training programmes. Smarath, is another government scheme that provides financial support to the children to continue their studies or start a small business. There are children who have been trained in bakery and they are doing remarkably well in Jaipur. Government is paying attention towards the problems that these children face and working towards the programs to ensure a hassle free journey ahead for them”.

There are 112 children between the age of 18-21 utilised the benefits of Hunar Vikas Yojna. And under Smarath Yojna 64 children have so far opted to live a decent life.