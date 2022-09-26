Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday stressed the need for further strengthening ties between Punjab and Canada, especially with the province of Saskatchewan.

The CM, during a meeting with the high-level delegation of Canadian province Saskatchewan which called on him at his residence here today, advocated for strong and cordial ties between Punjab and Canadian province.

He said that Punjabis have been playing a vanguard role in the social and economic progress of Canada. It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that a large number of Punjabis have also carved a niche for themselves in the political arena of Canada, he said.

The CM said Punjab is the most preferred industrial destination across the country. He invited the delegation from Saskatchewan to encourage their entrepreneurs to invest in Punjab, which is having a favourable atmosphere for industrial growth.

Chief Minister Mann said that the state government has already put the state on a high growth trajectory of industrial growth, which will benefit the investors.

Batting for further streamlining the mechanism to ensure that Punjabis settled in Canada are able to get the branded products of the state in a smooth and hassle-free manner, the CM said the renowned products of the state under Sohna brand are acclaimed world over.

Likewise, he said, Verka products like ghee, milk, butter, lassi, kheer, curd, ice-cream, sweets and other items have already created a niche for themselves in different parts of the world.

Mann solicited support from the Canadian delegation to enhance the supply of these goods to Punjabis settled in their country.

The Chief Minister said that cooperation between Punjab and Canada, especially the province of Saskatchewan, can be mutually beneficial for them. He said that this is the need of the hour to give a fillip to the economic activity in Punjab and ensure the comprehensive development of the state.

He also envisioned that mutual cooperation between both Punjab and Canada will transform the destiny of the youth of the state by opening new vistas of employment for them.