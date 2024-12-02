Chh’garh govt under scrutiny amid allegations of fake disability certificates in jobs

The Chhattisgarh government faces growing backlash from the Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) community, accusing it of failing to address the misuse of disability quotas in public service appointments.

The Chhattisgarh Divyangjan Association has alleged that 127 government officers secured jobs using fake disability certificates. The association has submitted a detailed list to authorities, but no investigation has been initiated, raising serious questions about the state’s commitment to justice and accountability.

One of the most high-profile cases involves Sanjay Kumar Markam, a Deputy Collector currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal. Markam’s appointment under the disability quota is based on his claim of being hearing impaired. However, Radhakrishna Gopal, Vice President of Chhattisgarh Divyang Seva Sangh, told The Statesman: “We have filed complaints against Markam through multiple channels, but no investigation has been conducted so far. It appears he enjoys the patronage of influential individuals.”

The Divyangjan Association has been vocal about the misuse of disability certificates and highlighted the issue in revelations made on July 26 and August 26, 2024. Despite meetings with Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, Speaker Dr Raman Singh, and others, the community’s demands remain unfulfilled.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had assured a resolution within a month, prompting the association to defer a statewide march on August 28.

As of now, no action has been taken, fueling anger and disappointment. “This government’s apathy is appalling. Despite evidence against fraudsters, the lack of action reflects their disregard for justice,” said Vinod Nagvanshi, State Secretary of Sarv Adivasi Samaj.

Adding to their grievances, the community pointed out the stark disparity in pensions Rs 500 in Chhattisgarh compared to Rs 2,500 promised in poll-bound states. To press their demands, the Divyangjan community is organising a massive “Divyangjan Swabhiman March” on December 3, 2024, from Marine Drive to the Chief Minister’s residence in Raipur.

Officials from the General Administration Department (GAD) have responded to the allegations, stating that proper action will be taken against any individuals found guilty of fraud after a thorough verification process. While this assurance offers a glimmer of hope, the lack of a timeline has done little to assuage the concerns of the Divyangjan community.

The allegations against Markam and the broader claims of fraudulent disability certificates have raised serious questions over systemic flaws in the state’s governance. The Divyangjan Association’s submission of a list of 127 allegedly fraudulent officers has not resulted in any action, leading critics to question the government’s intent.

“This is no longer just about disability rights. It is about transparency and accountability in governance,” said Ashok Tomar, a senior political analyst. “The government must act decisively to investigate these claims and restore public faith in the system.”

With the December 3 march on the horizon, the Chhattisgarh government faces a critical test of administration’s resolve. The protest is not merely a demonstration of the Divyangjan community’s grievances but a reflection of broader discontent over the government’s inaction and alleged favoritism. For the Divyangjan community, this march is a fight for justice, equity, and dignity.