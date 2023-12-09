Chhattisgarh’s next Chief Minister to shine in Sunday spotlight!

In a riveting political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to disclose the future Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh this Sunday, ushering in a strategic transformation in the state’s political narrative. The party has strategically deployed three seasoned observers — Central Ministers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Party General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam — who are set to descend upon Raipur in the coming days.

The much-anticipated announcement is slated after meticulous consultations with BJP’s Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur and co-in-charge Nitin Naveen, culminating in a crucial meeting with legislators on Sunday. Insiders suggest that the next Chief Minister is likely to emerge from the tribal community, a decision influenced by the imminent Lok Sabha elections and the substantial support garnered from tribal votes in Chhattisgarh. The Central Election Committee proposes entrusting the state’s leadership to a representative from the tribal constituency.

In an exclusive conversation with The Statesman, Uchit Sharma, a seasoned political analyst and senior journalist in Chhattisgarh, shed light on the ongoing generational shift within the state’s BJP. Sharma underscored the crucial role of experienced leadership for the party to secure significant victories in the upcoming elections. Sharma particularly pointed to former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh as a potential key figure for the BJP in Chhattisgarh. He stressed the importance of strategic leadership choices, highlighting the potential advantages of having two Deputy Chief Ministers representing the Adivasi and OBC communities.

Advertisement

The BJP is currently engaged in continuous deliberations to finalize the name of the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Post announcement, the swearing-in ceremony is expected in the state in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and other prominent BJP leaders. The formal inauguration of the new BJP government in Chhattisgarh is anticipated to take place in the second week of December, marking a significant milestone in the party’s evolving political landscape.