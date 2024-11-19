Chhattisgarh waqf board mandates pre-approval for Friday sermons; sparks debate

The Chhattisgarh Waqf Board has introduced a directive requiring mosques across the state to seek prior approval for topics of Friday sermons. The decision, aimed at ensuring sermons remain focused on religious teachings and avoid controversial or inflammatory content, has sparked a spectrum of reactions from political, religious, and legal circles.

Explaining the rationale behind the directive, Board chairman Salim Raj said, “Mosques should remain spiritual spaces where religious teachings are imparted. This step is to ensure clarity and avoid any unintended consequences from sermons that might deviate from their intended purpose.”

The new rule is set to take effect from November 22, with non-compliance by mutawallis (mosque custodians) potentially leading to legal action.

The process involves monitoring sermon topics via a WhatsApp group, where mutawallis across the state will share proposed topics. The Waqf Board members will review these topics and make revisions if any are deemed sensitive or contentious. Revised topics will then be approved for delivery during Friday sermons.

The directive has been met with mixed reactions. AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concerns over the mandate, questioning its implications for religious freedom.

Taking to social media platform X, he stated, “The Waqf Board should not interfere with sermons in mosques. Such directives could raise constitutional issues under Article 25, which guarantees religious freedom.”

Meanwhile, the state government clarified that the Waqf Board operates independently of government control. Pankaj Kumar Jha, media advisor to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, remarked, “The Constitution remains paramount in Chhattisgarh. The Waqf Board’s decision is an internal matter and does not reflect direct government intervention. The focus is on maintaining peace and harmony.”

Leaders from the Muslim community have voiced both support and concern regarding the directive. Parvez Ahmed, a prominent community leader in Raipur, remarked, “This directive is unprecedented in India. While it aims to regulate content, it raises questions about the autonomy of religious institutions. The Board should engage with community leaders to address these concerns.”

In contrast, others in the community have pointed out the importance of maintaining transparency and ensuring sermons remain aligned with religious teachings. A member of the Bastar Muslim Society expressed, “The directive should be implemented in consultation with religious leaders to maintain trust and clarity.”

The directive has also prompted discussions about the constitutional implications of regulating sermons. Legal experts point to Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to profess, practice, and propagate religion, as a key consideration.

Addressing these concerns, Raj stated, “The intention is not to curtail religious freedom but to ensure that sermons do not unintentionally create misunderstandings or controversies.”

As the directive comes into effect, its implementation and reception will be closely monitored. The Waqf Board has indicated its willingness to engage with stakeholders to ensure the policy is understood and followed effectively. This development is expected to continue generating significant discussion, with its impact resonating beyond Chhattisgarh, potentially shaping debates on the governance of religious institutions across the country.