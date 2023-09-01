Chhattisgarh school punishes 45 kids with 2-Day food ban over football damage

In a distressing event that unfolded in Chhattisgarh, approximately 45 students at a missionary boarding school situated in Surajpur district reportedly endured a two-day ordeal of food deprivation as a punitive measure imposed by the superintendent. This punishment was meted out to them based on allegations of causing damage to a football during a game in the Chhatisgarh school.

When local residents got wind of the situation and learned about the hungry children, they took it upon themselves to provide the students with biscuits. As word of the incident spread, parents and other community members confronted the school and hostel management regarding the dire circumstances.

What does the authority say?

The superintendent in question, Father Peter Sadom, openly acknowledged that he failed to provide the children with their two meals but defended his actions by asserting that the youngsters needed to “learn to endure hardship.” Consequently, he received a suspension from his position.

Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh school, which is situated in Pratappur and falls under the purview of Bishop’s House, Ambikapur, primarily caters to 141 boys and girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in a hostel with only 21 available seats. Reports indicate that the living conditions in the hostel are extremely cramped, with children being accommodated so closely together that there is hardly any space to move around.

This deeply troubling incident came to light when a video depicting local residents distributing biscuits to the hungry children circulated on social media platforms. In response, this called for an official inquiry.

The investigation revealed that the incident transpired while the children were playing football on August 28, resulting in the ball bursting. Father Sadom reacted with anger, cautioning the children that they would “regret their actions” and emphasizing that they must face the consequences. District authorities overseeing the inquiry received an information that 45 students faced disciplinary measures for their involvement in damaging the football.

Father Sadom justified his behaviour by elaborating that “We provide everything for the kids, yet they break utensils and balls. They should learn to face the consequences of their wrongdoing. We did not provide them with two meals. The accusation of keeping them hungry for two days is incorrect.”

Appalling Punishment Sparks Outrage and Calls for Accountability

Outraged parents and local residents voiced their fury, demanding swift action and expressing serious concerns about the safety of the children under the care of Father Sadom. The district’s education officer promptly delivered the inquiry findings to the collector, confirming the allegations.

In light of the report, Bishop House took decisive action by suspending Father Sadom from all responsibilities pertaining to the hostel and transferring him to the central office located in Ambikapur. Furthermore, the child welfare committee will conduct an examination of the school and hostel. Officials reportedly uncovered bottles of pesticides in the rooms where the children are staying.