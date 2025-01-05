Chhattisgarh journalist murder: A saga of corruption, collusion, and cost of reporting the truth

The brutal murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakaar in Bijapur, South Chhattisgarh, has ignited a storm of outrage across the nation, spotlighting rampant corruption in developmental projects in Maoist-affected regions.

Chandrakaar’s investigation into irregularities in road construction projects, particularly Gangloor-Nelasnar road, has become a focal point of the controversy, raising broader questions about governance and accountability in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region.

Chandrakaar was investigating the Rs 112-crore Gangloor-Nelasnar road project, initially budgeted at Rs 56 crore but later doubled under dubious circumstances.

The 52-kilometer road, split into multiple contracts, was awarded to contractor Suresh Chandrakaar. Despite full payment being made, the road remained incomplete, with portions washed away during the last monsoon, exposing the shoddy quality of work.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, who holds the PWD portfolio, has ordered an inquiry into the project. Bijapur District Collector has instructed that the road be dismantled and reconstructed, a rare move in a region where such irregularities often go unchallenged.

The Gangloor-Nelasnar road is not an isolated case. Information accessed by The Statesman reveal similar issues in multiple road projects across Bijapur district, including:

Local journalists allege that the local administion uses the Maoist threat as an excuse to avoid on-site inspections of these projects. Security forces provided for contractors, they argue, could also protect inspection teams, ensuring quality checks. The lack of oversight has allowed contractors and officials to siphon off funds, with no accountability.

Contractor Suresh Chandrakaar, the prime suspect in Mukesh’s murder, has become a symbol of corruption in Bastar. Once a cook for SPOs and police officers, Suresh’s transformation into a wealthy contractor has raised eyebrows. His 2021 wedding, marked by ostentatious displays of wealth including a helicopter ride for the bride and a ₹2-crore BMW, garnered widespread attention.

Mukesh’s investigation into Suresh’s contracts and wealth reportedly made him a target. The ₹112-crore Gangloor-Nelasnar road project is just one of many contracts awarded to Suresh that are now under scrutiny.

An 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate Mukesh’s murder and the associated ₹112-crore road scam. The SIT is also probing the role of senior officials in the PWD, amid allegations that Mukesh’s murder may have been orchestrated to silence him.

Deputy CM Arun Sao has vowed a thorough investigation, but journalists and activists remain skeptical. They demand that the SIT scrutinize all officials and contractors involved in these projects.

Mukesh’s murder highlights the perilous intersection of corruption, violence, and journalism in Bastar. The case underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability in developmental projects in conflict zones.

Whether the investigations will lead to meaningful reform or become another footnote in Bastar’s troubled history remains to be seen. Journalist Tameshwar Sinha observes, “Mukesh Chandrakaar’s courageous reporting has left an indelible mark on the fight against corruption in Chhattisgarh.”