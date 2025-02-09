31 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, two soldiers martyred

Security forces have reportedly killed 31 Maoist insurgents in a major operation in Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning. Two soldiers lost their lives, while two others were injured in the encounter. The injured are being airlifted to Raipur for advanced medical treatment.

The operation unfolded in the dense rugged terrain near the National Park area of the Bijapur district. Acting on precise intelligence regarding Maoist presence, the forces from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Bastar Fighters swiftly mobilised and encircled the insurgents.

According to Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav, “The numbers are still rising, so we cannot yet confirm the final count. What is clear, however, is that this was a major operation, and we have achieved a significant success.”

He added that extensive search operations continue in the National Park area with a large cache of weapons and explosives recovered from the site.

DIG Kamalochan Kashyap, while noting that contact with the deployed soldiers is still being established, confirmed that “the operation is massive.

Although we cannot yet specify the exact figures, it is evident that the Maoists have suffered heavy losses. The death toll may rise further as our teams continue their search.”

Bastar IG Sundarraj P revealed that intelligence on Maoist movements prompted the rapid deployment of forces that eventually led to the successful encirclement of the enemy. Additional forces have since been dispatched as backup, ensuring that the operation maintains its momentum. The confrontation resulted in 31 confirmed insurgent fatalities. Two soldiers were martyred in the line of duty, and two others though injured, are reported to be in stable condition. The injured personnel are being airlifted to Raipur for advanced medical treatment.

In a related development on February 2, security forces in the Gangalur police station area, Bijapur district had earlier neutralised eight Maoist insurgents, bolstering the momentum of recent operations. During that encounter, nearly 800–1000 soldiers had encircled the militants of the PLGA Company Number 2, which included several senior leaders. From the scene, authorities recovered a significant arsenal of weaponry including INSAS rifles, 303s, 12-bore arms, and a BGL launcher, further evidencing the scale of the operation.

These recent events are part of a sustained crackdown on Maoist insurgency in the region. Notably, between January 20 and 21, an 80-hour long encounter led to the killing of 16 Maoists in the forests of Gariyaband district. Among them, 12 had bounties totaling Rs 3.16 crore declared on them. The operation claimed the life of Chalpati, a member of the Maoist Central Committee on whom a reward of Rs 90 lakh was issued as well as Satyam Gavade, head of the Nuapada-Gariaband-Dhamtari Division Committee.

Meanwhile, authorities remain vigilant, continuing search and combing operations in the challenging terrains where insurgents have long exploited the landscape. As the security forces press on with their mission to dismantle the Maoist network, local officials remain cautiously optimistic that these efforts will pave the way toward declaring the region free of Naxal influence.