Logo

Logo

# India

Shah describes neutralisation of 31 naxalites a major success towards making India naxalite-free

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Sunday described the recent neutralisation of 31 Naxalites by encounter with security forces as a major success in the direction of making India Naxalite-free.

SNS | New Delhi | February 9, 2025 6:25 pm

Shah describes neutralisation of 31 naxalites a major success towards making India naxalite-free

Union Minister Amit Shah (File Photo: X/@AmitShah )

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Sunday described the recent neutralisation of 31 Naxalites by encounter with security forces as a major success in the direction of making India Naxalite-free.

Today the security forces have eliminated 31 Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. A large quantity of weapons and explosives were also recovered in the operation.

Advertisement

In a post on ‘X,’ the Union Home Minister said the security forces had achieved a major success in their efforts to make India Naxal-free, with 31 Naxalites killed and a large quantity of weapons and explosives recovered in the operation. Two soldiers lost their lives in the encounter. Amit Shah said that the nation will always be indebted to these heroes. Shah extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.

Advertisement

He also reaffirmed that by March 31, 2026, “we will eradicate Naxalism from the country, ensuring that no citizen has to lose their life because of it”.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Modi in the heart of Delhi: Shah on BJP’s big win in Assembly polls

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the BJP's remarkable victory in a triangular electoral battle in the Delhi Assembly polls after a hiatus of 27 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the ''reign of lies'' has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.