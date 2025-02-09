Shah describes neutralisation of 31 naxalites a major success towards making India naxalite-free

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Sunday described the recent neutralisation of 31 Naxalites by encounter with security forces as a major success in the direction of making India Naxalite-free.

Today the security forces have eliminated 31 Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. A large quantity of weapons and explosives were also recovered in the operation.

Advertisement

In a post on ‘X,’ the Union Home Minister said the security forces had achieved a major success in their efforts to make India Naxal-free, with 31 Naxalites killed and a large quantity of weapons and explosives recovered in the operation. Two soldiers lost their lives in the encounter. Amit Shah said that the nation will always be indebted to these heroes. Shah extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.

Advertisement

He also reaffirmed that by March 31, 2026, “we will eradicate Naxalism from the country, ensuring that no citizen has to lose their life because of it”.