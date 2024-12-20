Chhattisgarh: IED planted by Maoists for security forces kills bear,

A female bear and her two cubs lost their lives after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists in the Barsur area of Bijapur district. The explosion, intended to target security personnel, occurred in the remote Kohkabeda region, surrounded by the dense Abujhmad forests.

Forest officials confirmed the deaths, stating that the bears triggered the explosive while traversing the path. “The mother bear and her two cubs were killed instantly when the IED detonated,” an official said.

Villagers discovered the carcasses and informed the police, leading to the revelation of the incident, which is believed to have occurred a few days ago. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma condemned the incident, lamenting the indiscriminate harm caused by Maoist violence. “The IEDs planted by Maoists not only target security forces but also claim the lives of innocent animals and civilians. This menace must end, and Bastar will soon be freed from such atrocities,” he stated.

The Barsur police have categorised the area as a highly Maoist-affected zone. The region’s dense forests and rugged terrain make it a stronghold for insurgents, complicating efforts to ensure safety and security. Forest Department officials, with police assistance, are working to retrieve the remains of the bears, taking necessary precautions due to the area’s hostile environment.

The incident came amid a spate of similar tragedies in the region. Recently, a villager lost his life after accidentally stepping on a pressure IED while collecting firewood. Such incidents underscore the far-reaching impact of Maoist activities, which disrupt lives and hinder development in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division. Authorities continue to intensify operations to curb Maoist violence and ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife in the affected regions.