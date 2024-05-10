Chhattisgarh Home Minister calls for action on demographic shifts unveiled in EAC-PM report

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma has voiced concern in the wake of the recent report released by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). Citing the report’s findings, Sharma underscored the potential threat posed by shifting demographics to India’s unity.

He emphasised the critical need to address infiltration issues promptly, stressing the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding the nation’s integrity and security.

The Deputy Chief Minister further elaborated on the significance of Hindu tolerance, referring to its historical role in fostering a diverse and inclusive society. He expressed satisfaction at the flourishing of minority communities and credited this to Hindu tolerance. However, he also expressed concern about the declining Hindu population, cautioning that it could lead to unrest in the country. Sharma criticised the Congress for engaging in appeasement politics and attributed the reports of existing disparities to previous Congress-led governments.

Advertisement

“In ordinary circumstances, such notable alterations in population demographics are rare. Thoroughly assessing the extent of these changes, including the possibility of influx and identifying the areas affected by it, is imperative,” emphasised Sharma. He highlighted that while the Hindu population has decreased by 7.8 per cent, the overall population has surged by almost 50 per cent, prompting questions about the reasons for this disproportionate growth.

Stressing the necessity of clarity regarding these demographic changes, Sharma urged for a comprehensive understanding to effectively address the issue. “It is crucial for everyone to recognise the gravity of this situation. India has experienced the consequences of such divisions before,” Sharma asserted.

Sharma’s remarks come at a critical juncture, as the EAC report reveals significant demographic shifts in India over the past decades. The report reveals that the Hindu population has seen a decline of 7.82 per cent from year 1950 to 2015, while the Muslim population’s share has increased by 43.15 per cent during the same period.

The EAC-PM report highlights increases in the shares of other religious groups such as Christians, Sikhs, and Buddhists. However, it also notes declines in the shares of Jains and Parsis.

The latest report by EAC-PM has triggered a flurry of allegations and counter-allegations among political parties amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in India. As discussions on demographic shifts and socio-economic challenges gain traction, the perceived roles of various political entities in addressing these concerns are shaping the public discourse.

These developments are likely to have a significant impact on voter sentiments as the election process progresses.