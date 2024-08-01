Chhattisgarh govt reshuffles 20 IAS officers, including district collectors

The Chhattisgarh government has undertaken a significant reshuffle, transferring 20 IAS officers, including the district collectors of Korea, Bijapur, and Mahasamund. The changes aim to enhance administrative efficiency and bring fresh perspectives.

Vinay Kumar Langeh has been moved from Korea to Mahasamund, while Chandan Sanjay Tripathi has been appointed as the new Collector of Korea. Sambit Mishra takes over as the Collector of Bijapur. Neelam Namdev Ekka is now the Commissioner of the Bilaspur Division, while Mahadev Kavre assumes the role of Commissioner in the Raipur Division.

Ritu Sain, returning from central deputation, has been designated as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Investment Commissioner at the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) headquarters in Delhi. This role is equivalent to a super time scale post in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Advertisement

Anbalagan P., who currently serves as Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department, will also handle the additional charge of Secretary, Public Grievance Redressal Department. Neelam Namdev Ekka has transitioned to the position of Commissioner, Bilaspur Division.

Other notable appointments include Janak Prasad Pathak as Commissioner of Higher Education and Mahadev Kavre as Commissioner of Raipur Division. Kiran Kaushal has been appointed Commissioner of Medical Education, and Sharda Verma takes charge as Secretary, the Commercial Tax (Registration) Department.

Additionally, Sanjeev Kumar Jha will serve as Director of Aviation, Rajat Bansal as Commissioner of MGNREGA, and Pushpendra Kumar Meena as Commissioner of Commercial Tax (GST). Ritesh Kumar Agarwal has been appointed Director of Treasury and Accounts, and Prabhat Malik has been named CEO of Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS). This reshuffle is expected to revitalise the state’s administration and support the government’s development initiatives.