Chhattisgarh exit poll results 2023: Close contest between BJP, Congress; Check details here

Chhattisgarh exit poll results 2023: The exit poll of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 conducted by Axis My India has predicted a hung assembly in Chhattisgarh with a close contest for majority between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP.

According to the exit poll results, Congress party is likely to win between 40-50 seats against 36-46 BJP seats. The majority mark in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is 46.

The Congress party was hoping an easy walkover in Chhattisgarh but the exit poll has projected a different picture all together.

The difference of the predicted vote share between the Congress and the BJP in Chhattisgarh is also just one per cent. The Congress is likely to get 42 per cent vote share with the BJP not far behind at 41 per cent.

The others won’t have a much say and are projected to secure 1-5 seats. However, they are eating up 17 per cent of the vote share.

The voting for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly was held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. The final results will be declared by the election commission on December 3.

Warning! Exit poll predictions could often get it wrong. For accurate results, come back to thestatesman.com on December 3.