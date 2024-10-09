Chhattisgarh Dy CM Arun Sao thanks Modi govt for ₹892.36 cr road fund

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Department Minister Arun Sao has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari following the approval of Rs 892.36 crore for the development of eight significant road projects in the state. Sao emphasised that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh is witnessing comprehensive development with the central government’s continuous investment in infrastructure.

At a meeting in New Delhi on September 30, Union Minister Gadkari granted in-principle approval for this significant funding, which is anticipated to enhance the state’s road infrastructure. The Public Works Department submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on September 9, 2024, requesting approval to build 323.9 kilometres of road across six districts.

Earlier, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the approval of the projects on his social media platform, stating that the Government of India has sanctioned these proposals, with financial support from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the financial year 2024-25. The approved projects encompass key road stretches in Bemetara, Mungeli, Rajnandgaon, Jashpur, Bilaspur, and Khairagarh districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Sao detailed the allocation of the sanctioned funds. The CRIF allocation will be directed towards the widening and strengthening of critical roads, including the Nandghat-Mungeli road and the Bemetara-Nawagarh-Mungeli road in the Bemetara and Mungeli districts. Additionally, the projects will encompass the widening and upgrading of the Dongargaon-Chowki-Mohla Manpur road in Rajnandgaon, as well as enhancements to the Bagbahar-Kotba and Ludeng-Tapkara-Lawakera road stretches in Jashpur district.

Sao said that the funds will facilitate the widening and strengthening of the Sirgitti-Sarwani-Pasid-Amladiha-Bartori-Dagori road in the Bilaspur district, along with the Rajnandgaon-Kawardha-Pondi road in Rajnandgaon and Khairagarh districts. This comprehensive initiative underscores the government’s commitment to improving road connectivity and fostering economic growth throughout Chhattisgarh.