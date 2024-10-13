Chhattisgarh cracks down on Ayushman scheme violation

The State Nodal Agency of Chhattisgarh has intensified its efforts to address violations under the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Ayushman Health Scheme, a part of the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana.

Recent investigations uncovered numerous complaints against several hospitals, alleging unethical practices such as inflated package rates, unnecessary admissions of outpatient (OPD) patients to inpatient (IPD) care, and charging for services without proper patient documentation.

Further complaints highlighted issues including unauthorized use of intensive care units (ICU), insanitary conditions, and demands for additional cash payments.

In response, the agency has issued show-cause notices to the hospitals involved. Those unable to provide satisfactory explanations have faced strict consequences.

Consequently, the registrations of City 24 Hospital in Raipur, Jai Patai Mata Hospital in Patewa Mahasamund, Late Vidya Bhushan Thakur Memorial Hospital in Rajnandgaon, Sai Naman Hospital in Mahasamund, Umeed Care Hospital in Balod, and Vegas Hospital in Bilaspur have been revoked under the scheme. The agency remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring compliance and safeguarding patient rights.