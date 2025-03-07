Chhattisgarh crosses 1.2 cr milestone in women’s Ayushman card enrollments

Chhattisgarh has surpassed the enrollment of 1.2 crore women under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Since the inauguration of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s administration on December 13, 2023, over 15 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued to women, averaging more than 1 lakh enrollments per month.

The state government has ensured that the Ayushman card registration process remains entirely free of cost. Residents can avail themselves of enrollment services at various centers, including Choice Centers, government hospitals, and empaneled private hospitals across Chhattisgarh. These centers operate on official working days, facilitating easy access for citizens.

Embracing digital initiatives, the government has introduced online self-registration for Ayushman cards. Individuals can download the “Ayushman Bharat” application from the Google Play Store to complete their enrollment independently. This digital approach has empowered many, especially women, to register conveniently from their homes, reflecting the state’s commitment to leveraging technology for public welfare.

A noteworthy policy by the Chhattisgarh government designates women as the heads of households in ration cards, seamlessly integrating this initiative with the Ayushman card enrollment process. This strategic move has significantly boosted women’s participation in the scheme, with their representation now exceeding 44% of total enrollments.

Such policies underscore the state’s dedication to women’s empowerment and health security.

Nationally, women constitute approximately 49% of Ayushman card recipients under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). Correspondingly, they account for about 48% of total authorized hospital admissions, highlighting their substantial engagement with the scheme.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, the Chhattisgarh government remains steadfast in its mission to provide free and quality healthcare services to women. The ongoing efforts to enroll more women in the Ayushman Bharat scheme exemplify the state’s commitment to strengthening health security and empowering its female population.