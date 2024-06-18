Chhattisgarh: Congress protests violence in Baloda Bazaar, demands CBI inquiry

The Chhattisgarh Congress staged a state-level protest on Tuesday to protest against recent violence in Baloda Bazaar. Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and several Congress leaders participated in a demonstration in Raipur.

Baghel accused the police of conducting house-to-house searches and assaulting people since the incident. He also accused the state government of leveling false allegations against Congress leaders. The Congress leaders demanded a CBI investigation and submitted a memorandum to district officials.

A BJP investigation team arrived in Baloda Bazar on Sunday, June 17. The five-member team, headed by Dayaldas Baghel, met with the victims of the violence. The district administration has extended Section 144 until June 20, initially imposed from the night of June 10 until midnight on June 16.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad condemned the desecration of Jaitkham, a symbol of the Satnami sect, and vowed to visit Raipur soon to meet with the affected families.

Meanwhile, Amit Jogi, President of JCCJ, criticized both the BJP and the Congress for mishandling the situation. He called for renaming Baloda Bazar district to Ghasi Das Dham in honour of Baba Guru Ghasi Das and demanded the unconditional release of all detainees pending a judicial inquiry.

Jogi also announced plans for an indefinite fast starting July 1 in Baloda Bazar to advocate for these demands.

The police have been active in response to the arson at the Collectorate and SP Office. Bhim Regiment’s Raipur division head, Jeevanram, was arrested on June 15 while allegedly preparing to flee the state. Bhim Army’s state vice-president, Umesh Sonwani, was also reported to be apprehended in Raipur.

The unrest in Baloda Bazar began on May 15 when the Jaitkham at a religious site near Giroudpuri Dham was vandalized. Protests erupted the next morning, leading to demands for action.

Despite registering a case on May 17, the situation escalated with a roadblock on May 19 by community members demanding arrests. On May 20, a community meeting alleged wrongful arrests and demanded the true culprits be caught. A memorandum was submitted to the police and administration on May 21.

An administrative peace committee meeting on June 8 called for restraint and expedited investigations. Deputy CM and Home Minister Vijay Sharma ordered a judicial inquiry on June 9, and a one-day protest was approved near the Collectorate.

The June 10 protest turned violent, leading to arson at the Collector-SP offices and the burning of several vehicles. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai convened a high-level meeting, ordering arrests and dispatching the IG and Commissioner to report on the situation.

By June 11, over 100 individuals were arrested, with multiple FIRs filed and significant police action taken. IAS officer Deepak Soni and Vijay Agrawal were appointed as the new Collector and SP respectively, replacing KL Chouhan and Sadanand Kumar. On June 17, the administration extended Section 144 in the district until June 20, maintaining the heightened state of alert.

The atmosphere in Baloda Bazar continues to be tense following recent violence, prompting reactions from political and social groups. Amid substantial arrests and ongoing investigations, authorities are under increasing pressure to ensure prompt and impartial justice. The forthcoming days will be pivotal in assessing the effectiveness of efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.