Chhattisgarh conferred Swachh Survekshan Awards

The state has clinched national award for its exemplary contribution to sanitation and cleanliness. In the Swachh Survekshan Awards-2023, Chhattisgarh secured the third rank in the ‘Best Performing States’ category, while Patan adjudged the second cleanest city in the country among those with a population of less than 1 lakh.

Four urban bodies, Raipur, Kumhari, Mahasamund, and Arang also received accolades for their outstanding performance in Swachh Survekshan-2023, organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Arun Sao conferred the coveted awards by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Manoj Joshi were also present at the ceremony.

In specific categories, Raipur was recognized as a 5-star clean city in Chhattisgarh with a population exceeding one lakh. Mahasamund, Kumhari, and Arang were awarded for their cleanliness in the East Zone, with populations ranging from 50 thousand to 1 lakh, 25 thousand to 50 thousand, and 15 thousand to 25 thousand, respectively.

These annual awards, initiated in 2016 as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, covered 4,416 urban local bodies, 61 cantonments, and 88 Ganga towns in 2023. The Ministry reported receiving 1.58 crore online citizen feedback and 19.82 lakh face-to-face views as part of the ranking exercise.