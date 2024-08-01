Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign in Bastar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday launched the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign in Bastar district. On this occasion, he also distributed mango saplings to the beneficiaries of Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched this mega tree plantation campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day. Under this campaign, the target is to plant 80 crore saplings in the country by September 2024 and 140 crore saplings by March 2025. Under this campaign, 2.75 crore saplings are being planted in Chhattisgarh along with 03 crore 95 lakh 85 thousand saplings in forest and non-forest areas by the Forest Department.

Chief Minister Sai also flagged off an awareness vehicle from Shaheed Gundadhur College of Agriculture and Research Station in Jagdalpur on Thursday, as part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. This initiative aims to educate the people of the Bastar district about water conservation practices. The vehicle will travel to all villages in the district, providing crucial information on water-saving measures.

He inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra in the Maharani Hospital premises during his Bastar visit. This new center will provide patients with access to affordable generic medicines directly at the hospital, alleviating the financial burden of costly medications.

The chief minister was warmly welcomed by public representatives and senior officials upon his arrival at Jagdalpur’s Maa Danteshwari Airport earlier on the day. Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap and Women and Child Development Minister Smt. Laxmi Rajwade accompanied the Chief Minister. State BJP president and MLA Kiran Deo along with Bastar Divisional Commissioner Doman Singh, Police IG Sundarraj P., CCF RC Dugga, Collector Vijay Dayaram K., SP Shalabh Sinha, and other public representatives extended their welcome at the airport.