Chhattisgarh CM launches free coaching for construction workers’ children

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced the launch of a free coaching programme for children of construction workers, set to begin in July. This scheme provides coaching for competitive exams including Public Service (PSC), Vyapam (Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board) and banking, aimed at improving educational opportunities for these children.

Labour Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan emphasised that the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board is spearheading this effort to benefit the families of registered labourers. The coaching will be offered for durations ranging from four to ten months, available both online and offline, and rolled out in ten districts, including Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg.

Eligible beneficiaries can apply online via designated centres or labour offices. The scheme also covers children of workers who passed out before June 9, 2020, and those linked to the new Chief Minister’s Construction Workers Death and Disability Assistance Scheme.

BJP youth wing leader from Bastar, Jairam Das praised this initiative as a transformative step for students from labour backgrounds, igniting new hope for their families.

Additionally, Chief Minister Sai introduced a new facility through the Transport Department, aimed at improving service delivery to citizens. Starting July 1, applicants who do not receive their driving licenses and registration certificates at their given addresses can collect them from regional, additional regional, and district transport offices within their district.

This initiative addresses issues related to undelivered documents due to unclear or incomplete addresses, which were previously returned to the Transport Headquarters in Naya Raipur. The Chief Minister directed transport officials to ensure that any undelivered documents are available at the respective district transport offices, enhancing accessibility and convenience for citizens. Transport Department officials have issued guidelines to all subordinate offices, ensuring a smooth implementation of this initiative, streamlining the process and making it more user-friendly.

These efforts are part of the Chief Minister’s broader agenda to improve public service delivery and address common citizen concerns.