Chhattisgarh CM focuses on skills and technology at NITI Aayog meeting

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday presented the state’s development plan at the ninth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog. The Chief Minister informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the state’s priorities and ongoing efforts in development, focusing on education, human resource development, health, and technological advancement. He shared the proposed plans for the development of Chhattisgarh, highlighting the state’s role in realising the goal of Developed India by 2047.

The Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh will play a pivotal role in achieving the mission of Developed India by 2047. At present, the state’s GSDP stands at Rs 5.05 lakh crore, with a target to increase it to Rs 10 lakh crore in the next five years. The state has begun exploring various improvements and strategies to achieve these goals.

Emphasising the role of youth in the development of the state, the Chief Minister said that the main focus of Chhattisgarh is on preparing skilled human resources. Education in Chhattisgarh is being linked to vocational skills and training. Its aim is to give such capabilities to students that prepare them for employment. During the meeting, he informed that the process of making ‘One Nation, One Student ID Card’ (APAAR ID) for every student in the state is being started. In this, all the important information related to the student’s educational experience will be available in digital form.

He shared the plan for better availability of health services, sustainable development, and preservation of the culture and tradition of the state. For economic empowerment, Chhattisgarh Super Foods will be produced and natural dispensaries will be built, he added. Processing and branding of local products will be promoted. Along with the expansion of Artificial Intelligence and the IT sector, emphasis will also be laid on the development of physical structures like roads, and buildings and digital facilities like the internet and mobile network, he stated.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Centre for cooperation to improve power supply in rural and remote areas. He informed that the process for installing rooftop solar panels has been simplified and announced a plan to make 100 villages entirely reliant on renewable energy. A survey for installing rooftop solar panels in government buildings has been completed, and these panels have been installed in most government buildings in Naya Raipur, from which power is being supplied to the grid.

He informed that drinking water will be delivered to 96 per cent of households in Chhattisgarh by March 2026. He added that India’s goal should not only be to become developed by 2047, but also to achieve a water-secure status by that year. For this, he sought technical and financial support from the central government. Apart from this, he also called for the establishment of the Rain-Water Conservation Research Centre and the strengthening of the National Ground Water Training and Research Institute in Raipur. He explained that this would enable proper storage and utilisation of rainwater in Chhattisgarh. This will also reduce the water crisis and help farmers.

He informed that mobile medical units have been deployed to improve health services in tribal areas. Now health facilities are reaching even the most remote areas of Chhattisgarh. Health services are being expanded through these mobile units, which is providing convenience to people in remote areas.

On land and property issues, Chief Minister Sai said that all land records in Chhattisgarh are being digitised. This technology will increase transparency and control corruption. He informed that this reform will make land disputes easily resolvable, which will encourage investment and development in the state.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his support and cooperation towards the priorities and needs of Chhattisgarh. He expressed hope that with the help of the central government, Chhattisgarh will achieve its development goals and will play an important role in realising the vision of Developed India by 2047.

On this occasion, all the Union Ministers, chief ministers of various states, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, members of the Governing Council, and the Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh, Amitabh Jain, were present.