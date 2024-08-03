Chhattisgarh CM expresses gratitude to PM Modi for high-speed road project linking Gumla in Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the approval of a high-speed four-lane road linking Pathalgaon in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district to Gumla in Jharkhand. The project, part of the Raipur-Ranchi National High-Speed Corridor, marks a significant step forward in the infrastructure development of both states.

Chief Minister Sai extended his congratulations to the residents of Jashpur and the entire state, highlighting the transformative impact of the project. “The construction of this high-speed road will not only ease travel between Raipur and Ranchi but will also significantly reduce travel time,” he noted. The project is expected to catalyse economic growth and development in the region, providing a boost to local industries and improving connectivity.

The approval comes as part of a larger initiative announced by Prime Minister Modi, who shared details on his official ‘X’ handle. The Union Cabinet has sanctioned a total of eight national high-speed road projects, covering approximately 936 kilometres with an investment of Rs 50,655 crore. The Prime Minister emphasised that these projects will not only enhance the nation’s infrastructure but also create numerous employment opportunities, thus contributing to the country’s economic progress.

Advertisement

The Pathalgaon-Gumla road is poised to become a vital link, fostering closer ties between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and promoting regional development. The project is eagerly anticipated by residents and businesses alike, who see it as a gateway to new opportunities and growth.