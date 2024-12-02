Chhattisgarh: Cabinet approves direct Mayoral polls

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has approved direct elections for the posts of mayors and chairpersons in urban local body elections. This decision empowers voters to directly elect these key officials, replacing the earlier system where councillors made these selections.

Adding momentum to its development agenda, the cabinet welcomed the central government’s approval of 15,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for Naxal-affected individuals and surrendered insurgents in the Bastar region.

This initiative aims to provide a fresh start for thousands of affected families and encourage others to embrace peace and rehabilitation. The state government is formulating a strategy to roll out these housing units effectively, ensuring that they reach intended beneficiaries without bureaucratic delays.

Prior to the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Sai met with Governor Ramen Deka at Raj Bhavan. While the state government termed the meeting routine, political analysts suggest it may have focused on key issues likely to dominate the upcoming winter session of the Assembly, scheduled to begin in two weeks.

The winter session is expected to feature significant debates and the introduction of reforms. Insiders believe the government is preparing to table critical proposals aimed at enhancing governance and addressing grassroots concerns.

As the BJP-led Sai government approaches its first anniversary on December 13, speculation is rife about new policy announcements. A series of cabinet meetings in the past week has heightened anticipation.

Key decisions made by the Sai cabinet include the reintroduction of board exams for Classes 5 and 8 to improve education quality. Additionally, the cabinet approved a major relief measure for Housing Board plot owners by waiving diversion fees, reducing financial burdens on middle-class families.

A proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) promises to boost housing and urban infrastructure.

HUDCO has committed financial aid of up to Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years for housing projects, consultancy, and capacity-building services. This partnership is expected to accelerate urban development across Chhattisgarh, addressing the state’s growing housing and infrastructure demands.

In a gesture aimed at fostering political goodwill, the Sai cabinet approved the withdrawal of 54 court cases related to political movements.

With urban local body elections on the horizon and critical reforms in education and housing taking shape, Chhattisgarh is poised for transformative change under Sai’s leadership.

As the Assembly session approaches, all eyes will be on the government’s next moves, which could define its legacy and shape the state’s future trajectory.