Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, not Mughals, defines Agra’s legacy: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Janpadiya Vikas Utsav in Agra on Wednesday, celebrating eight years of his government in Uttar Pradesh. Showcasing the state’s progress under the pillars of service, security, and good governance, he highlighted key developmental achievements.

CM Yogi also engaged with beneficiaries of various government schemes, explored an exhibition on public welfare initiatives, and inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for 128 projects worth Rs 635 crore. A documentary titled ‘Ek Jhalak’, highlighting the achievements of the Yogi government over the past eight years, was also screened at the event.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi asserted that Agra’s identity is rooted in Brajbhoomi, Vrindavan Bihari Lal, and Radha Rani—not the Mughals. He emphasised that if Agra is to be linked with any historical figure, it should be Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised the previous government for naming a museum in Agra after the Mughals. Questioning the relevance of such a decision, he asked, “What connection do the Mughals have with Agra?” He highlighted that his government renamed the museum after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is now advancing plans for a grand memorial in his honour.

Emphasising the balanced approach of the double-engine government, he stated that heritage and development are being given equal priority. He further noted that Agra’s renowned Petha and leather industries have been revitalised under his leadership while efforts are underway to bring Bateshwar onto the global stage.

Lashing out at the Samajwadi Party government before 2017, CM Yogi reminded people of the anarchy that once plagued Uttar Pradesh. He said that those above the age of 25 would recall the lawlessness of that era—where crime, mafia rule, and hooliganism were rampant.

He said, “The youth faced an identity crisis, farmers were driven to suicide, the poor suffered from hunger, and both traders and women lived in fear. Concerns over potential riots and curfews overshadowed festivals.”

He recalled how, before 2017, pothole-ridden roads, darkness after sunset, and frequent reports of communal violence had become the unfortunate identity of Uttar Pradesh. Taking a jibe at the opposition, he remarked that those responsible for this crisis are the same people who now spread baseless propaganda.

CM Yogi also accused the opposition of obstructing development and misleading the public. Referring to the COVID crisis, he stated that while the government was battling the pandemic under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the opposition was busy fighting against the government.

“They told people not to get tested, not to seek treatment, not to take the vaccine. In contrast, the double-engine government safeguarded the people by providing free tests, treatment, vaccines, and rations,” he said.

He further slammed the opposition for opposing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He pointed out that when Ram Lalla was consecrated in Ayodhya after 500 years, Congress and SP attempted to mislead the public while the entire world rejoiced.

Similarly, he highlighted the grandeur of the recently concluded Prayagraj Mahakumbh, where over 66 crore devotees participated, yet the opposition continued its propaganda. He accused them of failing to initiate real development while in power and now attempting to hinder progress when real transformation occurs.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state’s remarkable transformation by unveiling a new vision of Uttar Pradesh’s development. He recalled that eight years ago, Uttar Pradesh was considered a ‘BIMARU state,’ but today, it has emerged as the second-largest economy in the country. He asserted that Uttar Pradesh would soon claim the top spot.

The CM credited the double-engine government for implementing several initiatives benefiting farmers, youth, and the underprivileged. He noted that while farmers once struggled to the point of suicide, his government waived loans for small and marginal farmers.

Today, over 2.62 crore farmers have received Rs 80,000 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Rs 2,80,000 crore has been transferred directly to sugarcane farmers. As a result, Uttar Pradesh’s Annadata (food providers) are now self-reliant and actively contributing to the state’s progress.

Regarding employment, CM Yogi emphasised that his government has provided over 8.30 lakh youth with government jobs, with 12,000 women recruited in the recent 60,000-strong police force expansion.

He said, “The MSME sector has also generated numerous employment opportunities.”

Taking a dig at the opposition, he remarked, “Earlier, SP and Congress created ‘One District, One Mafia’. We established ‘One District, One Medical College’, and ‘One District, One Product’.”

Highlighting the state’s infrastructure boom, CM Yogi pointed out that Uttar Pradesh now leads in expressways, metro networks, railway connectivity, highways, and airports. Additionally, UP ranks first in producing food grains, potatoes, sugarcane, and ethanol.