Chhari Mubarak’ to reach Amarnath shrine tomorrow

After crossing the 14,800 ft Mahagunus Top, the Chhari Mubarak (holy mace of Lord Shiva) reached Panchtarni on Sunday on its way to the Amarnath Shrine where it will reach on Monday.

Halted at the holy Sheshnag Lake yesterday, custodian of the Chhari Mubarak Mahant Deependra Giri, along with a group of sadhus, resumed the onward journey this morning and reached Panchtarni after crossing Mahagunus which is the highest peak enroute the Amarnath Cave Shrine.

The arrival of the Chhari Mubarak at the cave shrine on 19 August will mark the culmination of the 52-days long Amarnath pilgrimage.

