Chennai weather: Heavy rains to disrupt city, IMD issues warning

Chennai opened its eyes this morning to an opaque sky, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rain during the day. A yellow alert has been sounded in Chennai, with some other areas in Tamil Nadu, including those on the southeastern coast, having an orange alert in view of deteriorating weather conditions.

The IMD credits the dramatic change in weather to a cyclonic circulation in the Equatorial Indian Ocean and the southwest Bay of Bengal. This will bring moderate to heavy rain, with thunderstorms and lightning, over several districts.

What is happening to Chennai weather?

The metropolis will witness continuous rain during the day, while the humidity would remain at 82%. North wind will blow at 23 km/h, and hence the weather would be a shade cooler. Minimum temperature would be 27°C, whereas maximum can reach 30°C. Sunset would be around 6:19 PM with cloudy weather.

Which districts will be affected?

Apart from Chennai, the IMD has warned that heavy rainfall will impact multiple districts, including:

Virudhunagar

Mayiladuthurai

Sivaganga

Thanjavur

Nagapattinam

Pudukkottai

Ramanathapuram

Tiruvarur

In the southernmost districts—Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi—rainfall is likely to be particularly intense, with the possibility of very heavy showers.

As rivers have been swelling with incessant rain, the authorities have made announcements and alerts for residents along the Thamirabarani River (from Kaliavur to Punnakayal), Koramballam River, and areas around the anicut. Citizens have been cautioned against swimming, going close to riverbanks, or taking part in any water sports.

Fishermen have been advised strictly not to go out to sea because of rough seas. Further, District Collector Ilam Bhagwat has directed the officials to keep a watch on major water bodies, such as the Marudhur anicut, Srivaikundam anicut, Koramballam anicut, Upparu Odai, and Uppathu Odai, and take action in time if there is any flooding.

Weather prediction for March 12

The rain is likely to abate a bit on Wednesday, March 12, with light to moderate showers persisting throughout the state. Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will remain in the same bracket—27°C to 30°C.