Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecasted for Tamil Nadu, Including Chennai, in Next Two Days: RMC

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity is expected to hit at least 16 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, over the next two days. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has attributed this weather phenomenon to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Bay of Bengal. As a result, the maximum temperature in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu is anticipated to drop below normal levels.

The cyclonic circulation, located over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal, has shifted towards the central parts of the Southwest Bay of Bengal. This atmospheric disturbance is positioned between 4.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Additionally, there are light to moderate westerlies prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels of the region.

The RMC official noted, “In light of these weather conditions, heavy rain is predicted, and a yellow warning has been issued for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Virudhunagar, Cuddalore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Viluppuram, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.”

The weather department has issued an orange alert for three districts—The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Theni—predicting heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours. The remaining parts of the state are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

After experiencing intense heat in recent days, various districts of Tamil Nadu will now witness a decrease in maximum temperatures, especially along the coastal areas. In Chennai and neighboring regions, the maximum temperature is projected to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

In light of the weather conditions, the central government has issued a warning to fishermen in Tamil Nadu, advising them not to venture into the sea until June 6. Squally winds with speeds ranging from 45 kmph to 55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are prevailing over the northern and southern coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, as well as the adjoining Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar.