Chaudhary Ranbir Singh considered Constitution biggest achievement: Hooda on his birth anniversary

Several programs were organized on the occasion of the birth anniversary of late Chaudhary Ranbir Singh, freedom fighter and member of the Constituent Assembly, which coincided with the Constitution Day.

On this occasion, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda congratulated all the countrymen.

Hooda visited the memorial of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh to pay tribute to him on his birth anniversary. On this occasion, a number of senior leaders of the party including Congress State President Chaudhary Udaibhan were also present.

A large number of Gandhian leaders, families of freedom fighters and party workers from across the country and state had reached there, who paid tribute to Chaudhary Ranbir Singh and bowed to him.

Speaking on the ocassion, Hooda said, “Chaudhary Ranbir Singh’s entire life was dedicated to the nation and the Constitution. The country got independence and Constitution after millions of sacrifices, it is the duty of every citizen to preserve them.”

Hailing Chaudhary Ranbir Singh’s contribution to the freedom movement and farmer’s welfare, “Chaudhary Ranbir Singh1 ji was imprisoned in eight British jails during the freedom movement. He was the first leader to propose MSP for farmers in the Constituent Assembly.”

“He considered the Constitution as the biggest achievement. The Constitution has given equal rights and freedom of expression to every citizen of the country. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to protect the Constitution and the independence of the country,” he added.