Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, after meeting with the kin of the deceased of the violence on December 20 during the protest against CAA, has demanded stern action against the cops involved in the killings.

After getting bail from a Delhi Court, Chandra Shekhar arrived here on Sunday and met the family members of the five persons who were killed in the violence of December 20.

Chandra Shekhar was denied permission by the police to visit the families of the deceased after which the kin of all the deceased was invited to meet him at a commonplace.

The Bhim Army chief interacted with the kin and heard their version of the incident. Later he said that the stories which they narrated are horrifying and full of police atrocities.

Chandra Shekhar accused the cops of opening direct firing on people during the protest and averred that the Bhim Army will fight for justice for the deceased and will do everything possible for that. He added that the Bhim Army has taken the matter to the High Court and its hearing is on January 23.

He said that these killings during the protest are indicative of the fact that the intentions of the government here were not good, adding that the situation in the state is worse.

Attacking the government on NRC, the Bhim Army chief called it a black law for the country and said that it will be a big blow to the unity and communal harmony of the country. He demanded that the PM roll back the act immediately.

He accused the government of misleading people on the issue of CAA and NRC and said that the law should be the same for everyone. He asked why he was stopped from going to people regarding the issues of CAA and NRC while at the same time BJP was allowed to conduct rallies and programmes in support of them.