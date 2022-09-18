Chandigarh University row: Kejriwal promises harshest punishment

Amid the raging controversy over the alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that all the culprits, who are involved in the alleged video leak from the girls’ hostel of the university will get the harshest punishment.

The Delhi Chief Minister in a tweet on Sunday said: “In Chandigarh University, a girl has recorded objectionable videos of many other girl students and has made it viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls must have courage. We are all with you. All act with patience.”

Describing the incident of the alleged video leak from the girls’ hostel in the private university as unfortunate, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the incident. He said that the daughters ‘are our dignity and pride adding that any such incident is highly condemnable.’

Mann said that he “is peeved to learn about the entire matter and has asked the district administration to undertake an in-depth inquiry about the incident.’ He categorically said that anyone found guilty will not be spared and severest of severe action will be taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

The Chief Minister said that he is in constant touch with the District Administration and is keeping a tab on the entire situation. Mann has urged the people to not get swayed away by the rumours being spread by some anti-social elements. He also warned that strict action will also be taken against those who are spreading canards regarding this sensitive issue.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains has asked the students, who have been protesting on the university campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, to stay calm. He assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

Earlier, there were reports that the girl student had made videos of some women students and sent those to youth in Shimla, who allegedly uploaded them on social media. The girl student was apprehended and an investigation into the matter was underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Soni said: “As per the investigation, the accused made her own video and no video of other students was made. There was no evidence so far. There is so much misinformation and rumours doing rounds. We should respect the modesty of the accused student as we are investigating the matter.”