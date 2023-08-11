Chandigarh-Shimla NH5 closed again for vehicular traffic

Chandigarh-Shimla highway NH5 has been closed once again. The road had to be closed due to heavy rains, at 3 am on Friday at Chakki Mor.

The traffic has been diverted to Parwanoo-Jangeshu-Kasauli, Kamli-Bhojnagar-Kumarhatti and also Baddi-Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Kunnihar and Kala Amb-Nahan-Kumarhatti.

The traffic on NH-5 had been opened just three days ago after some portions of the four-lane had caved in due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain on August 2.

The commuters are yet again forced to take long detours. Police Control Room Solan confirmed the road had been blocked since the wee hours of Friday morning after which the traffic had been diverted from alternate routes.