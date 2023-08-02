A massive landslide has taken place on the Chandigarh-Shimla NH-5 highway as a result of it, it has been closed for traffic at Chakki ka Mor.

The commuters are advised to use alternate rods like Parwanoo-Jangeshu, ala Amb-Kumarhatti or Baddi-Nalagarh-Ramshahr-Kunihar- Shimla to reach Shimla.

In the below-mentioned tweet by the Solan Police, they have mentioned the map through which people go to and fro from Chandigarh to Shimla or use aby of the map apps such as Google Maps to navigate their way.

Advertisement

आप सभी को सूचित किया जाता है कि चंडीगढ़ शिमला हाईवे (NH 05) परवाणु क्षेत्र में चक्की मोड़ पर भूस्खलन के कारण बंद हो गया है।कृपया वैकल्पिक ट्रैफिक प्लान का पालन करें।हाईवे से मलबा हटाने का काम जारी है जो हाईवे खुलने पर सूचित कर दिया जाएगा।

आपका सहयोग वांछनीय है।धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/YIn52YL5VJ — Solan Police (@PoliceSolan) August 2, 2023

A massive #landslide has taken place on the #Chandigarh– #Shimla #NH-5 highway as a result of it, it has been closed for traffic at Chakki ka Mor.

The commuters are advised to use alternate roads like Parwanoo-Jangeshu, ala Amb-Kumarhatti #climate #flood #watch #thestatesman pic.twitter.com/dDABgmZoa3 — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) August 2, 2023

Several hundreds of landslides and landslips have taken place in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. Most of these have happened in Shimla and Kullu districts.

As per the HP disaster management authority, till now about 200 people have died in the rains due to various reasons such as floods, landslides, landslips and other related accidents. Of these, 54 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. 136 people have lost their lives due to road accidents or other reasons. Still, 34 people are missing and 218 people are injured. So far more than 700 houses have been damaged in the state while about 7,200 houses have been partially damaged.